Whether it's Forrest Gump, Woody or Chuck Noland, there is a Tom Hanks role that has touched the hearts of many.

In celebration of Hanks turning 62 on Monday, another beloved role is appearing on the "big" screen once again -- Josh Baskin from the 1980's film "BIG."

Fathom events and the TCM Big Screen Classics Series are bringing the fantasy film to 41 theaters throughout the greater Los Angeles area.

"BIG" will be playing Sunday, July 15 and Wednesday, July 18, with showtimes at 2 and 7 p.m.

Participating theaters include: Studio Movie Grill locations in Downey, Redlands, Monrovia and Simi Valley; the Huntington Beach 20, the Playa Vista 9, and the AMC Theaters in Burbank, Torrance, Century City, Woodlands Hills and Riverside.

Don't see your nearest theater? For a complete list, click here.