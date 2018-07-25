200-Acre Fire Burning East of Hemet Forces Evacuations - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x
California Wildfires

California Wildfires

Coverage of brush fires across the state

200-Acre Fire Burning East of Hemet Forces Evacuations

By Heather Navarro

Published 10 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    200-Acre Fire Burning East of Hemet Forces Evacuations
    Grace Kingman
    A fire burning in the Hemet area grew to 200 acres and forced evacuations Wednesday as a punishing heat wave continued to bear down on Southern California July 25, 2018.

    A fire burning east of Hemet grew to 200 acres and forced evacuations Wednesday as a punishing heat wave continued to bear down on Southern California.

    The fire, which forced the closures of Highway 74 between Mountain Center and the Cranston Fire Station, was reported at noon.

    Mandatory evacuations were ordered for southwest Idyllwild, San Bernardino National Forest officials said.

    ‏The fast-moving Cranston Fire was fueled by 103-degree weather, with light winds, Meteorologist Anthony Yanez said.

    2018 California Wildfires in Photos

    [LA - Updated 7/7] 2018 California Wildfires in Photos
    Noah Berger/AP

    Refresh for updates.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices