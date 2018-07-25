200-Acre Fire Burning East of Hemet Forces Evacuations

A fire burning in the Hemet area grew to 200 acres and forced evacuations Wednesday as a punishing heat wave continued to bear down on Southern California July 25, 2018.

The fire, which forced the closures of Highway 74 between Mountain Center and the Cranston Fire Station, was reported at noon.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for southwest Idyllwild, San Bernardino National Forest officials said.

‏The fast-moving Cranston Fire was fueled by 103-degree weather, with light winds, Meteorologist Anthony Yanez said.

