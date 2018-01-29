A SoCal high school teacher is facing fallout after someone recorded a rant in which he disparages the military. John Cádiz Klemack reports for the NBC4 News at 5 on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018. (Published Monday, Jan. 29, 2018)

A Southern California councilman and teacher is facing fallout Monday after an audio recording captured him ranting about the military.

The Jan. 19 recording was made by an El Rancho High School student who was wearing a U.S. Marine jacket at the time.

The online video -- which appears to have been edited before it was posted -- requests that viewers help it go viral. Thousands of people have watched -- including El Rancho Unified School District administrators who confirm it is the voice of history teacher Gregory Salcido.

"They're the freaking lowest of our low … not morally. You know I'm not saying they're making bad moral decisions, just they're not talented people," Salcido can be heard saying on the recording.

Salcido is also a sitting councilman for the city of Pico Rivera.

The city said it condemns Salcido's recent comments.

"The City Council and resident of Pico Rivera are steadfast in the recognition that the contributions by those who have served or are currently serving our country via military service are respected and we are grateful for their service," the Pico Rivera City Council said in a statement.

NBC4's attempts to reach Salcido were unsuccessful, however he did post a comment to his Facebook page saying that he's received a "storm of responses."

He added that he respects "the rights of free expression for all individuals."

The recording has led to community outcry in Pico Rivera -- from people both denouncing the teacher and some coming to his defense.

El Rancho High School is offering mental health counseling to students.

Pico Rivera Mayor Gustavo Camacho said the city is "looking at all options."

"But one option I have the authority to exercise is I will be removing him from all committees," Camacho said.