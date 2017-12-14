The holidays call for the busiest time of the year for traveling as families plan to understandably gather together. Rushing to secure transportation, organizing and packing are often a source of stress during what’s supposed to be the most cheerful weeks of the year, which is why the Hollywood Burbank Airport is offering travelers a stress reliever that has four legs and wags its tail.

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 14, the airport’s therapy program, Traveler’s Tails, will give nervous travelers and passengers who simply love animals the opportunity to interact with trained dogs. The pups will offer comfort as people are welcomed to pet them.

The dogs and their handlers, who volunteer for the program, have been certified to participate in Traveler’s Tails through training and experience with the Alliance of Therapy Dogs.

Volunteers roughly work one weekly shift at an assigned terminal.