Homecare Worker Arrested for Alleged Elder Abuse

Aujana Johnson-Payne was arrested on charges of elder abuse, burglary and identity theft after allegedly stealing the credit and debit card information of two elders under her care.

Police Tuesday arrested a homecare worker after she allegedly stole credit card information from seniors under her care and went on a shopping spree.

Aujana Johnson-Payne was arrested for elder abuse, burglary and identity theft, Tustin Police Department Sgt. Sean Whiteley said. At the time of her alleged crimes, she was working for a homecare agency that provides services for seniors and people suffering with mobility issues, dementia, Alzheimer's disease, Parkinson's disease and strokes, he said.

While working for the agency, Johnson-Payne stole the personal information off the credit or debit cards of at least two seniors under her care, the sergeant said. Johnson-Payne then used the information to "make several fraudulent purchases online," he said.

In addition, the Whiteley said Johnson-Payne used the victims' information to stay at Long Beach hotels, have food and alcohol delivered to her home via Door Dash and Uber Eats, and take out cash loans while paying them back with the victims' credit or debit card information.

Johnson-Payne has worked for at least three home agencies in the past and has been fired from all three for financial elder abuse, Whiteley said. She was arrested by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department in October 2017 for financial elder abuse and posted bail, he said.

Police believe she may have victimized other people in the LA and Orange County areas. People who think they may be victims of Johnson-Payne's are asked to file a report with their local law enforcement agency.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Tustin Police Department at 714-573-3249.