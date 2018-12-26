Homeless Duo Charged With Burglary After Breaking Into Santa Monica Home, Cooking Meal and Showering

A man came home from Christmas shopping to find two uninvited guests cooking. Gene Kang reports for NBC4 News at 4 p.m. on Dec. 26, 2018. (Published 4 minutes ago)

Two homeless men were charged with burglary Wednesday after allegedly breaking into a Santa Monica home, cooking a meal and taking a shower, according to the Santa Monica Police Department.

Robby Spillman says the homeless men ate his food, took a shower and treated his Santa Monica apartment like it was their own home.

"They were able to get on my patio and come in through the back,” Spillman says he found the duo after he came home from Christmas shopping.

"I saw two homeless men in my home cooking themselves dinner," Spillman says he could hardly believe his eyes.

Police identified the intruders as Elijah Smart, 29, Markis White, 19, made themselves at home.

"They smelled like they hadn't showered in weeks," Spillman says. "Their clothes were very dirty and ripped."

Spillman says the pair started talking to him and asked if he minded if they "hang our for a while" and said they weren't expecting him back home so soon.

Spillman says, "I was just in shock."

Spillman said he kept his cool and played along.

"I was calm and I said to them, 'Do you have enough food?' 'Is there anything I can get you guys?'"

Spillman says his French Bulldog, Rocky, was shaking, so the concerned resident told the homeless men that he was going to grab his puppy and go for a quick walk.

That's when Spillman called 911.

Spillman says his kitchen is a mess, with food left everywhere, along with dirty pots, pans and dishes.

"I'm probably just going to throw it all away," Spillman says.

Spillman and his girlfriend have a a baby due in two weeks, and the whole episode has the couple looking for a new home.

"I can't raise my family here," he says.

Spillman says he'll be moving out of their first floor apartment by next month.