6 Hospitalized After Suspected DUI Crash in Santa Ana

Police say the suspect who caused the crash may have been driving under the influence of narcotics.

By Rudy Chinchilla

Published 2 hours ago

    OnScene.TV
    A car rests on its roof after a suspected DUI crash in Santa Ana on Saturday, June 23, 2018.

    Six people were taken to a hospital for injuries suffered after a suspected DUI driver caused a four-car crash in Santa Ana.

    The "high-speed" crash was reported just after 11 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of west Warner Avenue and south Flower Street, the Santa Ana Police Department said.

    Video from the scene showed the mangled remains of a car that had flipped onto its roof, while other vehicles also showed extensive damage, including to the front end.

    Three people had to be rescued from the wreckage, the SAPD said.

    The driver of the vehicle that caused the crash, who has not been identified, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of narcotics.

