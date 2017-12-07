How to Sign Up for Fire Evacuation Alerts in Your Area

The Canyon Fire 2 has sparked conversations around the importance of having wireless emergency alerts sent to mobile devices in urgent situations. Lolita Lopez reports for the NBC4 News at 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 16, 2017. (Published Thursday, Oct. 19, 2017)

Devastating wildfires occur every year across the state of California. These fast-moving flames can change direction without warning and approach surrounding communities in the middle of the night, putting lives and property at risk.

In the past, residents would have to be listening to the radio or watching television to get an emergency alert warning them to evacuate. But now the California Office of Emergency Services can send emergency alerts electronically through the Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) system.

The system is run by the federal government but local emergency officials manage and send geographically-targeted text messages notifying residents about fire evacuation orders.

In order to get these alerts, users must have a WEA-capable phone and Emergency Alerts turned on in their phone's settings.

Below is a list of available resources by county.

LOS ANGELES COUNTY

Sign up for Alert LA County, which uses telephone companies’ 911 database to contact land-lines telephone numbers, whether listed or unlisted, to notify residents and businesses about evacuation orders. The Alert LA County system uses geomapping to send alerts to specific neighborhoods.

NotifyLA is the City of Los Angeles' official mass notification system used to send voice messages, text messages and email messages to residents and businesses when an imminent threat to life or property exists your area. Sign up for alerts from the City of Los Angeles here.

Text any zip code to 888777 to receive real-time alerts and advisories from your local police department and other local agencies.

The L.A. County Fire Department and the Los Angeles Fire Departments post regular updates on their official Twitter accounts.

VENTURA COUNTY

Sign up here to receive notifications from the VC Alert Emergency Notification System.

The system’s database currently includes all listed and unlisted landline telephone numbers that are serviced by AT&T and Verizon. If you would like to be contacted on your home phone, cell phone, work phone, TTY device, email, fax or via instant messaging - you must register that information using the "opt in" portal.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office and the Ventura County Fire Department also post regular updated on their official Twitter accounts.

Text your zip code to 888777 to receive real-time alerts and advisories from your local police department and other local agencies.

ORANGE COUNTY

Orange County residents are urged to register with AlertOC, to receive time-sensitive voice messages, text messages and emails from the county or your city.

AlertOC uses 911 databases from telephone companies, so most landlines will already be in the system. AlertOC is operated by the County of Orange in collaboration with local cities.

Text your zip code to 888777 to receive real-time alerts and advisories from your local police department and other local agencies.



SANTA BARBARA

Register online at AwareandPrepare.com to receive emergency notifications and alerts via land-lines phones, text messages or email.

Text your zip code to 888777 to receive real-time alerts and advisories from your local police department and other local agencies.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY

In San Bernardino County, the Telephone Emergency Notification System (TENS) uses listed and unlisted numbers in the region’s 911 database to alert residents of life-threatening emergencies. San Bernardino County updates this database every six months.

However, the 911 database only includes land-line telephones, so other numbers must be registered. If a resident wishes to receive an emergency alert text message on their cell phone or an emergency call on their Voiceover Internet Protocol (VoIP) phone they must register the number in the system here.

Residents who do not have internet access may register by dialing 211 or 1-888-435-7565 to sign up.

Text your zip code to 888777 to receive real-time alerts and advisories from your local police department and other local agencies.

The Santa Barbara County Office of Emergency Management also posts updates on its official Twitter account.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY

Riverside County uses a system called Alert RivCo to alert community members of urgent actions to take during disasters, such as earthquakes, wildfires, and floods. You can sign up here.

Alert RivCo uses 911 databases from telephone companies, so most land lines will already be in the system. To register cellular phones, Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP), and email addresses, use the registration portal on Alert RivCo’s website.

Residents can also receive alerts by downloading the Swift911 Public App on their smartphones and registering within the App. Once registered, you can log into both the Public App and web portal at any time to update your contact information. The app is available on iTunes and Google Play.

Corona, Moreno Valley, Palm Springs, Riverside City and Temecula have their own alerting system for city residents. Residents in those cities are encouraged to sign up with their local system for emergency alerts.