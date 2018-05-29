Infant Dies After Mother Strikes Her With Car

A 7-month-old baby was struck with a car by her mother Tuesday, May 29, 2018.

An 18-year-old woman was arrested after she struck and killed her 7-month-old daughter with her vehicle.



Officials responded to a disturbance at a home in Ontario late Monday. The 18-year-old mother and the infant's father had been arguing, according to Ontario police.

The girl's mother then used a car to hit her boyfriend, who was carrying their child. It is unknown if the crash was intentional or not.

The baby sustained life-threatening injuries and was taken to a hospital, where she died. Her father received several abrasions and is expected to recover.

