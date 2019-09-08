Inglewood Boy With Autism Missing After Wandering From Mom's Car - NBC Southern California
Inglewood Boy With Autism Missing After Wandering From Mom's Car

By Heather Navarro

Published 21 minutes ago

    Inglewood police
    The 9-year-old boy named Zavire Dion Portis is nonverbal, and was last seen wearing a white and gray tie-dye shirt, with orange shorts. He went missing Sunday, Sept, 8, 2019.

    A search was underway for a boy with autism in Inglewood after the boy wandered away from his mother's car Sunday, police said.

    The 9-year-old boy named Zavire Dion Portis is nonverbal, and was last seen wearing a white and gray tie-dye shirt, with orange shorts.

    Just before 4 p.m. Sunday, Zavire walked away from his mother's parked car at Vincent Park in the 700 block of E. Warren Lane, Inglewood police said. 

    Police said it wasn't clear where he may have gone.

    He weighs about 70 pounds, is 4-feet tall and has black hair and brown eyes. 

    Zavire has autism and cannot speak, police said. 

    If you spot Zavire, contact police at 310-412-5184.

