Job Fair Will Connect Veterans With Employers, Training and Resources in Canoga Park

By Karla Rendon

Published 23 minutes ago | Updated 21 minutes ago

    Getty Images

    A job and resource fair dedicated to helping veterans is hosting "Honor a Hero, Hire a Vet" Thursday in Canoga Park, where organizations will help vets find a new career.

    The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at America's Job Centers of California in 21010 Vanowen Street.

    In addition to helping job seekers find positions, training and other resources will be offered at the event. Under an initiative by Gov. Jerry Brown, the "Honor a Hero, Hire a Vet" job fair has connected over 37,000 veterans with jobs for over 10 years statewide.

    A word of advice by the organizers: Dress well for a stellar first impression and bring your resume!

