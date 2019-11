Joey is available at the Pasadena Humane Society & SPCA.

Joey is looking for a new home.

After the death of his owner, this 10-year-old bright-eyed Maltese has been couch surfing from neighbor to neighbor, but it's time for something permanent. He's a sweet and loving dog who loves to be held.

Joey also seems to do well around other pets.

