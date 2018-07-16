"He would've had to fall backward from a three-story window to sustain the type of injury he received," the concerned friend of Stafford Taylor said. Gordon Tokumatsu reports for NBC4 News at 5 p.m. Monday, July 16, 2018. (Published 3 hours ago)

What to Know Stafford Taylor was a "John Doe" for 36 hours after arriving at UCLA Medical Center on July 4.

Taylor is currently in an induced coma, suffering from a serious brain injury and internal bleeding.

LA County Sheriff's Department was not available at the time of this publication, but the suspect remains at large.

A "John Doe" was found near death right next to Malibu Library on July 4, with injuries consistent with physical assault.

Thirty-six hours after arriving at UCLA Medical Center, John Doe was identified as Malibu artist, Stafford Taylor. He is suffering from a serious brain injury, and is currently in an induced coma.

Taylor originally went missing the day after he left a Fourth of July party. Friends began searching for him, and found his car parked on Pacific Coast Highway.

After being called by investigators to identify a John Doe, Taylor's friends were shocked by what they saw.

"He's battered and unconscious and has never gained consciousness. He's fighting for his life," Maria-Flora Smoller, Taylor's friend, said. "We want answers. We want to know: How does this happen?"

LA County Sheriff's Department continues to investigate.



The beloved artist, with artwork in homes up and down the coast, has had treatment for brain injuries and internal bleeding -- which has become a heavy cost for the victim's family.

A GoFundMe page has been set up, and friends are pulling together their resources to help Taylor out.

If you would like to donate to a GoFundMe, you may do so here. Note that GoFundMe deducts 7.9 percent of all funds raised in the form of platform and payment processing charges.