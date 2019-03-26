'Kid' Around at Underwood's Springtime Easter Fest

Baby goats are summoning the sweet "awwws" at Underwood Family Farms, and we're not "kid"ing. But beautiful warm-weather happenings will abound in Moorpark, from March 30 through April 22, during the Spring Easter Festival.

What to Know March 30-April 22

Moorpark

$8 Monday-Friday, $12 Saturday-Sunday

All of that drenchy rain we so memorably received over this recent winter?

It brought many gifts. It sent much of the state's drought running, and it gave our flowers some extra oomph, and all of the higher elevation rivers and waterfalls'll see plenty of power from the melting snow.

Also, though? During our time indoors, away from the damp conditions, we had extra hours to dream of springtime, and to practice all of the cooing we'd soon do over the baby animals of March and April.

Did you get your "coo" practice in, over the winter? Did you "awww" a few times a day, just to sharpen your skills?

That's all about to come in handy, for the Springtime Easter Festival at Underwood Family Farms is soon to open.

And, yes, there are lots of lil' critters to absolutely go gaga over, including a pair of recently born kids called Garth and Shania.

So. Much. Sweetness. Which begs this question: Can you coo too much while at the Moorpark family favorite?

Please. There are never enough coos to coo when encountering the high levels of adorableness that the Underwood animals rock.

But the festival, which'll run from March 30 to April 22, will have so many other sweet features, including Easter Bunny sightings, a Giant Easter Basket (made for snapping pics, yep), Farmer Craig's Chicken Show, a Kids' Corral, tractor-drawn wagon rides, and oodles of other activities.

If you know Underwood's famous Fall Festival, you know you'll stay busy, but with springful things, and not pumpkins and such.

The admission? It's a bit higher on weekends, so some Underwood fans choose to do the festival on a weekday (also, attendance will be rather lighter).

Parking is free, and military members, veterans, and emergency first responders will pay two dollars to enter (and that is every day of the week, Saturdays and Sundays included).

Keep in mind that the Pick Your Own calendar at both the Moorpark and Somis locations of Underwood Family Farms is looking incredibly lush and flavorful.

Have time to PYO during your visit?

Carrots, grapefruit, and peas are just some of the tasty goodies ready to be noticed by you, plucked, paid for, and enjoyed.

