Student Stabs Classmate at Elementary School - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Student Stabs Classmate at Elementary School

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Student Stabs Classmate at Elementary School
    KNBC-TV
    A student with a knife stabbed a classmate Friday, May 4, 2018, at an elementary school north of Los Angeles. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the stabbing at Pico Canyon Elementary School in Stevenson Ranch.

    A student with a knife stabbed a classmate Friday at an elementary school north of Los Angeles.

    The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the stabbing at Pico Canyon Elementary School in Stevenson Ranch. Deputies said the stabbing occurred on campus, but more details about the location not immediately available.

    The student was taken into custody.

    The Newhall School District released a statement, confirming that a student assaulted a classmate, who was hospitalized for treatment.

    Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 4-29-18] Top SoCal Photos in the News
    Jonathan Lloyd/NBC4

    "Our immediate goal is to support our students and their families. We have counselors and psychologists on site," Newhall School District officials said in a statement.

    Refresh this page for details and updates.

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices