Student Stabs Classmate at Elementary School

A student with a knife stabbed a classmate Friday, May 4, 2018, at an elementary school north of Los Angeles. The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the stabbing at Pico Canyon Elementary School in Stevenson Ranch.

The student was taken into custody.

The Newhall School District released a statement, confirming that a student assaulted a classmate, who was hospitalized for treatment.

"Our immediate goal is to support our students and their families. We have counselors and psychologists on site," Newhall School District officials said in a statement.

