Knott's Merry Farm Details Are Fa, La, Here

Santa's Christmas Cabin will return to the Ghost Town area of the Buena Park theme park, while "A PEANUTS Guide to Christmas" will be one treat at Camp Snoopy.

What to Know Knott's Berry Farm

Buena Park

Nov. 22 through Jan. 5, 2020

Early November? It's the ghoulish and glittering bridge that connects Halloween and Christmastime.

Case in point? Knott's Scary Farm, that most monstrous and maze-filled Buena Park eek-stravaganza, continues to haunt fans for a few nights beyond Halloween.

But also? Details for Knott's Merry Farm were revealed on Nov. 1, meaning the ghouls and the glitter are crossing each other as one is leaving and one is arriving.

The place where this is all happening is the sometimes scary, often merry Knott's Berry Farm, the historic theme park that's home to the also historic Ghost Town.

The Ghost Town is about to get into the festive swing of things on Nov. 22, when holiday-themed happenings fill the Wilderness Dance Hall. Look for "an array of holiday treats," and "classic holiday decor," and Santa Claus himself holding cheerful court.

As for what's going on around Calico, which is, yes, the name of the famous Ghost Town area? Carolers will add to the soundtrack of the season.

And Merry Christmas Snoopy!, the popular ice show, will be back at the Charles M. Schulz Theatre, which is just a short stroll from Calico. And over at Camp Snoopy? Look for "entertainment geared for little ones" at "A PEANUTS Guide to Christmas."

What will you be munching during all of this merriment? Breaded turkey bites, complete with stuffing and cranberry sauce, will pop up in the park, and Christmas Park, too. Oh, and goodness, apple pie pizza will make a tempting appearance as well.

Your admission to Knott's Berry Farm gets you into the entertainment and such, while treats and merchandise are additional.

Starting price? It's $53. Details can be found here.

As for the end date? Like Knott's Scary Farm, which often pushes a bit past Halloween, Knott's Merry Farm will wrap up the yuletide revelries on Jan. 5, 2020.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations