LA Times Self-Evacuates, But Suspicious Envelopes Turn Out to Be Safe

The new LA Times building in El Segundo in October 2018.

What to Know Suspicious packages - some containing possible explosives - were sent to high-ranking Democrats, including Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

The LA Times building had a scare, and self-evacuated.

Authorities deemed the suspicious envelopes safe.

On a day when multiple packages, some with possible explosive devices and others with envelopes containing powder, were sent to Barack Obama and other high ranking Democrats across the country and a CNN building, the LA Times self-evacuated in an abundance of caution after four envelopes deemed suspicious were received.

The newly-minted Los Angeles Times building in El Segundo was evacuated about 11:30 a.m. Wednesday when they discovered suspicious packages, that later were revealed to be envelopes.

The Times called El Segundo police. The El Segundo Fire Department also responded, along with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's HazMat team, and no explosives were found.

Five "potential explosive devices" were sent to Hillary Clinton, former President Obama, billionaire George Soros, ex-Attorney General Eric Holder and to CNN at NYC's Time Warner Center on the east coast Wesdnesday morning.

All of the packages were thought to be linked, according to law enforcement.

One other package was sent to California Rep. Maxine Waters' office in Washington, D.C.