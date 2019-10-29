In just two years since they kicked off their soccer party in downtown Los Angeles, LAFC's story has been dreamlike in every facet of the word.

Originally slated to be the red-headed stepchild to the five-time MLS Cup Champion LA Galaxy, LAFC has had a phoenix-like rise from the ashes to become the top team in America's best soccer city.

LAFC has produced scenes that are the envy of club across the globe: they consistently sell out their gleaming new home adjacent to the LA Memorial Coliseum, they have thousands of fans standing, jumping, and singing for 90 minutes, and have built and developed a soccer culture that is second to none.

In their inaugural season, LAFC had one of the best years ever recorded for an expansion team. They hovered near the top of the table all season long, and advanced to the MLS Playoffs where they lost at home in the first round to Real Salt Lake.

In their sophomore season, LAFC broke the MLS record for most points, their striker Carlos Vela, set the single-season goal scoring record and is the presumptive MLS MVP. They cruised to their first-ever Supporters' Shield in franchise history, and vanquished their rivals the LA Galaxy in the second round of the playoffs.

Then the dream turned into a nightmare.

Raúl Ruidiaz scored a brace, and the Seattle Sounders defeated LAFC, 3-1, to advance to the MLS Cup Final on Tuesday night at the Banc of California Stadium.

Eduard Atuesta struck first for LAFC in the 17th minute, but the Sounders responded with three unanswered goals from Ruidiaz and captain Nicolas Lodeiro to put a tragic end to LAFC's historic season.

Seattle followed the same script they have for most of their postseason run. They fell behind early, and then rallied for a come-from-behind victory against a strong team.

After Atuesta's free-kick bender put LAFC up 1-0, the Sounders needed less than five minutes to level the score. LAFC"s vaunted defense, that has anchored the team all season long failed them often in the conference final.

All it took was a nifty juke move from Ruidiz to creep inside the box and get off a straight shot to the upper right corner of the net for the equalizer.

Just a few minutes later, it was the Sounders captain, Nicolas Lodeiro, with the go-ahead goal from about 10-feet outside the box. Lodeiro found himself wide open with plenty of room to slot a left-footed shot to the right post for what would prove to be the game-winning goal.

In the second half, Seattle put LAFC on their heels, and scored an important insurance goal when Ruidiz took a pass from Lodeiro, moved to his right, and easily sent a shot past LAFC keeper Tyler Miller into the near post for the goal.

Miller was drafted by the Sounders in the second round of the 2015 MLS SuperDraft, but he was subpar against his former team in net on Tuesday. LAFC's loss to Seattle was their first in franchise history, with their first ever win coming against the Sounders in March of 2018.

The Santa Ana winds are expected to reach a record 80MPH later Tuesday night, but for LAFC, the first blast of cold wind has already arrived.

They will wake up tomorrow with a handful of key decisions to make on their future, knowing how bitterly close they came to hoisting an MLS Cup.