Gunman Ambushes LAPD Officers Stopped at a Traffic Light

A gunman was shot and killed by police after he ambushed officers at a stoplight late Sunday in the El Sereno area of Los Angeles, authorities said early Monday.

The encounter with the shooter was reported at about 11:30 p.m. Sunday at Lombardy Boulevard and Alhambra Avenue, located east of downtown Los Angeles. Officers in a patrol car were stopped at a traffic light when they were fired on by a man with handgun, police said.

Officers did not immediately return fire, police said. The police car was struck by at least on round, but no officers were injured.

The gunman ran into an alley, where he was struck in an exchange of gunfire with police and taken into custody. He died at a hospital.

It was not immediately clear why the man opened fire. He was identified only as a man in his 30s.

