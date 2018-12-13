Pickup Driver Killed in Crash With Street Sweeper

Mourners hold hands at the site of a fatal crash involving a pickup and street sweeper Thursday Dec. 13, 2018 in La Habra.

A man driving a pickup was killed early Thursday in a collision with a street sweeper in La Habra.

The driver of the street sweeper was on duty and traveling west on Imperial Highway at the time of the crash. The Toyota pickup driver apparently slammed into the back of the street sweeper and slid into a traffic sign.

The victim's mother was on her way to work when she saw her son's mangled truck. More family members arrived a short time later, holding hands in a circle and praying.

The man died at the scene.

The street sweeper driver was not injured.

The westbound lanes of Imperial Highway, just east of Idaho Street, were closed until about 9 a.m. while an investigation into the cause of the crash was conducted, according to police.