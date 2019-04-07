Alex Caruso #4 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives against Donovan Mitchell #45 of the Utah Jazz during the first half at Staples Center on April 07, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Yong Teck Lim/Getty Images)

And then there was one.

In their penultimate game of the regular season, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Lakers stunned the Utah Jazz, 113-109, on Sunday night at Staples Center.

If the playoff-bound Jazz thought that the Lakers were going to lay down and let them walk all over them, they were dead wrong.

Led by KCP and the "G-League All-Stars," the Lakers have turned some heads and shocked some of the better teams in the Western Conference, leading some to ask the question: Are the Lakers a better team without LeBron James and their stars?

Of course that notion is ludicrous on its face, but since stars like Brandon Ingram, Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, Josh Hart, and James have shut it down for the season, the team is 6-3 in their last nine games.

Not only are they winning, but the "G-League All-Stars," led by Alex Caruso, Johnathan Williams, Jemerrio Jones, Moritz Wagner, and Isaac Bonga, seem to have a different look and feel on the court then their counterparts did before them.

This team seems to trust each other, they play loose, free and together. They bring energy, effort, and excitement every night, but most of all, they have fun.

The Lakers' roster as it's currently constructed, is a far cry from the one that the team started the season with. For example, most people in Los Angeles had probably never heard of three of the five starters on Sunday as Jones got the first start of his career, and Muscala and Caruso were also in the starting five on the court.

Led by Caldwell-Pope's 33 points, and Caruso's 18, the Lakers stunned the Jazz who were trying to secure the number five seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a win.

JaVale McGee had 22 points and eight rebounds, Muscala chipped in 16 points, and Williams had 14 points and eight rebounds off the bench.

Rudy Gobert led the Jazz with 21 points, Donovan Mitchell had 19, and Georges Niang had 16 off the bench.

The Lakers outrebounded the Jazz, 49-to-33, including grabbing seven more boards on the offensive glass. Both teams struggled from beyond the arc, but the Lakers shot 52 percent from the field.

Most of the current Lakers are fighting for playing time, contracts in the offseason, or just the opportunity to prove they belong in the NBA, but whatever their motivation is, it's working, and they're putting the league on notice.

Notes and Next

LeBron James (groin), Lonzo Ball (left ankle), Josh Hart (knee surgery), Brandon Ingram (shoulder), Reggie Bullock (plantar fasciitis), Lance Stephenson, Rajon Rondo, and Tyson Chandler all missed the game for the Lakers.

The Lakers will host the Portland Trail Blazers in the final game of the regular season on Tuesday night at Staples Center.

