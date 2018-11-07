Karl-Anthony Towns #32 of the Minnesota Timberwolves dunks on JaVale McGee #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers during the first half at Staples Center on November 7, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

They learned from last time.

LeBron James scored 24 points and the Los Angeles Lakers outlasted the Minnesota Timberwolves 114-110, avenging a loss from last Monday in Minneapolis.

After suffering their worst first quarter deficit in franchise history in a lopsided loss at the hands of the Toronto Raptors, the Lakers rebounded against the T-Wolves, closing out the fourth quarter, a weak spot for the team all season.

The first half started as a three-point shootout as the Lakers were 8-of-14 (57%) from beyond the arc, and the Timberwolves were 11-for-17 (65%) from downtown themselves.

All five starters for Minnesota reached double-figures before the half.

Minnesota finished with a franchise record 20 three-pointers in the game, and the Lakers finished with 15.

Following election night, the sports dopersters would lead you to believe that the Lakers were heavy favorites, especially considering the Timberwolves were winless on the road this season.

Minnesota put up fight, leading the game by as many as nine points, and trailed by just one point with eight seconds remaining when Derrick Rose's three-pointer fell short.

Rose finished with a game-high 31 points and Jimmy Butler had 24 points.

Josh Hart finished with 19 points and was 5-for-7 from beyond the arc and Kyle Kuzma had 21 points.

