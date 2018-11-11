Lakers Survive Attack From Hawks, 107-106, for Third Straight Win - NBC Southern California
Lakers Survive Attack From Hawks, 107-106, for Third Straight Win

LeBron James had 26 points and one final dunk as the the Los Angeles Lakers survived an attack by the pesky Atlanta Hawks, 107-106, at Staples Center on Sunday night.

By Michael Duarte

Published 15 minutes ago

    AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez
    Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James (23) dunks against the Atlanta Hawks during the first half of an NBA basketball game Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

    The block heard round the world.

    Tyson Chandler blocked Trae Young's floater at the buzzer, and the Los Angeles Lakers survived an attack by the pesky Atlanta Hawks, 107-106, at Staples Center on Sunday night. 

    Atlanta led most of the waning minutes of the fourth quarter, but after two missed free throws with 19 seconds remaining, LeBron James soared through the air for the putback dunk that gave the Lakers the lead.

    LeBron led all scorers with a game-high 26 points, as Los Angeles won their fifth consecutive game against the Hawks dating back to the 2015-15 season.

    The victory was the third consecutive win for the Lakers and their fifth in their last six games overall.

    Following their 101-86 victory over Pacific Division foe the Sacramento Kings, on Saturday night, the Lakers struggled with the lowly Hawks all night long.

    Taurean Prince led Atlanta with 23 points, Kent Bazemore had 21, and rookie Trae Young flashed some moments of greatness with 20 points. 

    Kyle Kuzma had 18 points for the Lakers. 

