Svi Mykhailiuk of the Los Angeles Lakers wears an "Enough" t-shirt with the names of the 12 victims of the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks last Wednesday during pregame warm ups on November 11, 2018.

The Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks honored the victims of the mass shooting in Thousand Oaks by wearing black t-shirts that said "Enough" during pregame warm ups on Sunday night at Staples Center.

On Wednesday, November 7, 2018, just over an hour after the Lakers finished off a 114-110 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves, a gunman entered the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks and opened fire on patrons.

The senseless mass shooting killed 13 people, including the shooter, and added the peaceful community just north of Los Angeles to the long list of communities who have been ravaged by gun violence in our country.

To honor the victims of the shooting, the Los Angeles Lakers and Atlanta Hawks wore black shirts that said "Enough" across the chest, and had the 12 victims names spelled out on the back.

The Lakers were just one of many sports franchises to honor the victims of the mass shooting. On Saturday afternoon, the Clippers wore the same shirt ahead of their game with the Milwaukee Bucks at Staples Center.

At the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday afternoon, the Los Angeles Rams held a moment of silence for the victims before their game against the Seattle Seahawks, and Rams offensive lineman, Andrew Whitworth donated his paycheck to the victims families.