Lakers to Donate to Wildfire and Thousand Oaks Shooting Victims

Los Angeles Lakers' Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk, center, wears a t-shirt bearing the names of the 12 people killed in Wednesday night's shooting at a bar in Thousand Oaks, Calif. before an NBA basketball game against the Atlanta Hawks Sunday, Nov. 11, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

After a tough week in Southern California, the Los Angeles Lakers are joining the relief efforts.

One week after a mass shooting at the Borderline Bar and Grill in Thousand Oaks claimed the lives of 13 people, and wildfires ravaged the southland destroying hundreds of homes and claiming lives, the Lakers are doing their part.

The team announced on Wednesday, that they will donate $100,000 to the American Red Cross to directly help victims of the Woosley Fire, and an additional $50,000 to the Conejo Valley Victims Fund for the families of the 12 victims whose lives were taken in the shooting.

However, the $50,000 donation is not the only thing the Lakers have done to bring awareness and help the victims of the shooting. On Sunday, ahead of their win over the Atlanta Hawks, the Lakers were pregame t-shirts that said "Enough" across the chest, and had all 12 of the victims names on the back.

The team also announced that they will set up a blood drive at all home games for those that were injured in the Thousand Oaks shooting.