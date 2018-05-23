Lawsuit Claims Principal Tried to Cover Up Special Needs Student Sex Assault

The Moreno Valley Unified School district is facing a lawsuit after a special needs girl was sexually assaulted by a fellow student at Honey Hollow Elementary School and the school principal allegedly gave the special needs third-grader that had been molested a pre-written statement to sign that absolved the district of responsibility, as reported by the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

The lawsuit filed by the mother states that the principal "coerced" the girl into signing the statement without a parent present "in an unconscionable attempt to mitigate their liability." The suit says that the mother has requested access to the statement several times, but the school has not turned over the document.

Allegedly, the girl was molested on multiple occasions, some of which occurred during class with the teacher present. The lawsuit also details that the girl's mother reported multiple instances of "forcible sexual penetration and assault" to the school district during the second semester of the 2016-17 school year, per the Inland Valley Daily Bulletin.

The filing alleges that district and school officials did not report the sexual assaults to the police or a child welfare agency, which is required by California law.

On Wednesday, the Moreno Valley School District offered the following statement in response to the lawsuit:

"The District takes any allegation of misconduct very seriously and strives to provide a safe environment for learning every day. The reported incident involves alleged inappropriate behavior between two students. Because we have a legal obligation to protect the confidentiality of that investigation as well as the due process and privacy rights of the students we cannot comment on specific details related to this lawsuit."