Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) drives against Charlotte Hornets guard Jeremy Lamb in the first half of an NBA basketball game in Charlotte, N.C., Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond)

Double Triple-Doubles.

LeBron James and Lonzo Ball each had a triple-double and the Los Angeles Lakers stung the Charlotte Hornets, 128-100, on Saturday night at the Spectrum Center.

James finished with 24 points, 12 rebounds, and 11 assists, and Ball had 16 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists, as they became the first Lakers duo since Magic Johnson and Kareem Abdul Jabbar on January 22, 1982 against the Detroit Pistons to each have a triple-double in a game. Ball also had five steals.

The last time it occurred in the NBA was in 2007 when Jason Kidd and Vince Carter each had a triple-double for the New Jersey Nets.

The Lakers essentialy led from wire-to-wire as they opened the game up in the second half, taking a seven-point lead into the lockerroom, and turning it into a 30-point lead by the end of the third quarter.

Javale McGee had 19 points and three bocks and Kyle Kuzma had 14 points in the victory.

Malik Monk led the Hornets with 19 points off the bench and rookie Miles Bridges chipped in 17.

Kemba Walker, who scored 60 points earlier this season, had an off-night, shooting 2-for-13 from the field for just four points.

