Josh Hart #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers lunges for a loose ball as Jaron Blossomgame #4 of the Cleveland Cavaliers defends during the first half of a game at Staples Center on January 13, 2019 in Los Angeles, California. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Cavaliers revenge game?

All five starters scored in double figures and the Cleveland Cavaliers held onto defeat the Los Angeles Lakers, 101-95, on Sunday night at Staples Center

The Lakers scored the first basket of the game, and took an early 2-0 lead, but that would be the only time Los Angeles was ahead in the contest.

Cleveland jumped out to an early 28-13 lead, before the Lakers cut the lead to eight by the end of the quarter.

Los Angeles would get within three points late in the fourth quarter, but the Alec Burks sank three free throws to seal the victory, only their ninth of the season, for the Cavaliers.

Both teams struggled from the field with the Lakers shooting 39 percent and the Cavaliers shooting 42 percent.

Kyle Kuzma, Lonzo Ball, and Josh Hart were a combined 5-for-23 from beyond-the-arc and the Lakers were an atrocious 7-for-34 from three in the game.

Brandon Ingram had 22 points and seven rebounds. Ball, Kuzma and Ingram combined for 64 points.

Cedi Osman led the Cavaliers with 20 points. Rodney Hood had 18 points, rookie Collin Sexton chipped in 17.

In front of his girlfriend Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson had 15 points and 14rebounds. Burks had 17 points and 13 rebounds.

The loss was inexcusable for an incosistent Lakers team that is trying to compete for a playoff spot in the crowded and competitive western conference.

The Cavaliers own the NBA's worst record at 9-35, and are decimated by injuries this season. Meanwhile, the Lakers fall to 3-7 without LeBron James.

James was drafted by Cleveland first overall in the 2003 NBA Draft and played from 2003 to 2010 with the Cavaliers before joining the Miami Heat.

James rejoined his hometown team in 2014 and played with the Cavaliers until 2017. He won an NBA title with Cleveland in 2016.

The Lakers were 16-for-27 from the free throw line for a paltry 59 percent.

Notes and Next

LeBron James (groin) missed his 10th consecutive game, the longest absence of his career. Rajon Rondo (finger) also missed the game.

The Lakers will host the Chicago Bulls who only have 10 wins on the season on Tuesday night at Staples Center.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…