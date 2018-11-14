LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers drives around a screen set by Lonzo Ball #2 as he is chased by Al-Farouq Aminu #8 of the Portland Trail Blazers during the first half at Staples Center on November 14, 2018 in Los Angeles, California.

Move Over Wilt the Stilt, the King has passed you.

LeBron James scored 44 points and surpassed Lakers legend Wilt Chamberlain for fifth place on the NBA's All-Time scoring list, as Los Angeles defeated the Portland Trail Blazers, 126-117, for their fourth consecutive win, on Wednesday night at Staples Center.

There was cause for celebration at the sold out arena, not because of LeBron, but because the last time the Lakers had defeated the Trail Blazers at Staples Center was February 22, 2013. The victory snapped a nine-game losing streak at home.

In easily his best game as a Laker, LeBron dominated both ends of the court, as the King clamped down on the Blazers backcourt and nearly had a triple-double, finishing with 44 points, 10 rebounds, nine assists and two blocks. He also went 5-for-6 from beyond the arc.

LeBron's best series came with 2:32 left in the third quarter. Nik Stauskas went up for a wide-open dunk, but was rejected by James on a devastating block that sent both players to the floor.

James got back up, ran the length o the court, spun past Al-Farouq Aminhu and laid up a one-handed finger roll.

In their last meeting, the Lakers snapped a 16-game losing streak to the Trail Blazers with a 114-100 win at the Moda Center.

The Lakers have gone toe-to-toe with the Trail Blazers three times in their first 12 games of the regular season, but won't play Portland again until the final game of the regular season on April 9, 2019.

Damian Lillard led the Blazers with 31 points and 11 assists. C.J. McCollum scored 23 points.

Javale McGee scored 20 points, Brandon Ingram had 17, and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope scored 13 off the bench.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…