A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department deputy who worked as a sex crimes investigator has been arrested on suspicion of rape by force involving a teen girl.

Neil Kimball, 45, was arrested Friday and was being held on $2 million bail, according to booking records. He was also accused of witness tampering.

Both allegations are felonies, authorities said.

The LA County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement the tip that led to the arrest came from a member of the public. The accused deputy was relieved of duty without pay.

"When investigators became aware of the alleged criminal misconduct, they immediately initiated an internal investigation," the department said in a statement. "The alleged conduct occurred during the scope of the employee’s assignment with the department's Special Victims Bureau. ICIB investigators determined that the alleged crime occurred in the County of Ventura and reached out to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office to assist them with the case."

It was not immediately clear whether Kimball has an attorney.