Map Shows Quake Hazard Zones Areas in California - NBC Southern California
logo_la_2x

Map Shows Quake Hazard Zones Areas in California

The maps are not meant to alarm current or future residents of those areas, but to help them prepare and reinforce their homes before the next earthquake hits, officials said.

By Heather Navarro

Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 28 minutes ago

A new map released by the California Department of Conservation shows seismic hazard zones across the state, with new information about hazard zones in the Bay Area. 

It even shows liquefaction zones, or areas where the ground may act more like a liquid than a solid in the event of an earthquake.

The map comes on the heels of a Los Angeles Times article in which U.S. Geological experts noted that California is in an earthquake drought. That might sound like a good thing, but experts say it's actually alarming, because it's been so long since a sizable quake that residents are now in the mindset that this is the new normal. And it's anything but. 

The areas shown in green on the map represent the liquefaction zones, meaning the soil has become saturated, and will become unstable once pressure is applied. 

Photos: What to Keep in Your Disaster Emergency Kit

[NATL-LA GALLERY] Photos: What to Keep in Your Disaster Emergency Kit
Elizabeth Chavolla

"The program initially focused on the greater Los Angeles area and San Francisco and is now working on other highly populated, seismically active areas,” Don Drysdale of the California Department of Conservation, which oversees the program, told the San Jose Mercury News.

The Times article also noted that the Bay Area has been particularly quiet when it comes to earthquakes within the last century. 

The maps are not meant to alarm current or future residents of those areas, but to help them prepare and reinforce their homes before the next earthquake hits, officials said. 

See what you should keep in your disaster emergency kit here

NBC Bay Area contributed to this report. 

Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

  • Download the App

    Available for IOS and Android

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices