A Desert Hot Springs man has been arrested for allegedly plotting to kill police officers and civilians, police announced Saturday.

The Desert Hot Springs Police Department learned of the plot Friday, Nov. 3, after getting a tip from an acquaintance of the suspect, the department said. Oscar Rene Parra Rincon, 39, was "actively and imminently planning to hunt and ambush police officers," the department said.

Rincon had illegally obtained ammunition to fulfill his plan, which included firing at civilians so that he could then shoot at responding officers, the DHSPD said.

After learning of his location in the 68000 block of Calle Azteca, DHSPD officers, along with the Coachella Valley Gang Task Force and the Riverside County Sheriff's Department, surrounded Rincon and arrested him without incident.

Rincon is being held at the Riverside County Jain in Banning on charges of attempted murder, kidnapping, possession of ammunition by prohibited person and probation violation.