Police arrested a man suspected of inappropriately touching a 15-year-old male in Ojai.

The alleged offense occurred Monday aboard an Ojai Valley Trolley car.

Charles Novian was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of committing lewd acts on a child.

Police said the 54-year-old frequents public places in Ojai including city parks, bus stops, public buses and the trolley.

People with information about Novian were asked to contact Ojai Police Det. Preciado at 805-477-7042.