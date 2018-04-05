Arrest Made After Man Gunned Down Outside Laundromat

Sheriff's deputies arrested a woman Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting of a man outside of a laundromat early Tuesday morning in Lynwood.
Elizabeth Pulido, 38, was booked for murder and was held without bail.
Emilio Alejandre Jr., 36, was gunned down in the driveway of a 24 hour laundromat after arguing with a woman believed to be Pulido. She then pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lt. Joe Mendoza said.
Deputies said the pair were in a relationship and lived together.
"I'm hurt, I'm devastated," Sylvia Garcia, a friend of the victim. "He was a good guy."
Homicide detectives say surveillance video from the Free Dry Coin Laundry shows a woman arguing with the victim in the rear parking lot around 2:30 a.m. before she shot him at point-blank range.
"The female produced a handgun she fired multiple times at the suspect," said Lt. Joe Mendoza, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau. "The suspect collapsed."
Detectives said she jumped into a light-colored SUV, going south on Long Beach Boulevard near Virginia Street. A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.
Witnesses were shocked. "I was taking my clothes out of the dryer and I heard the shots," said James Moore. "I heard about three shots I thought it was like a cap gun."
"I can't believe he just got got like this," Angelica Sanchez said.