Arrest Made After Man Gunned Down Outside Laundromat

A woman shot a man to death in the parking lot of a laundomat in Lynwood. Gene Kang reports for the NBC4 News on Tuesday, April 3, 2018. (Published Tuesday, April 3, 2018)

Sheriff's deputies arrested a woman Thursday in connection with a fatal shooting of a man outside of a laundromat early Tuesday morning in Lynwood.

Elizabeth Pulido, 38, was booked for murder and was held without bail.

Emilio Alejandre Jr., 36, was gunned down in the driveway of a 24 hour laundromat after arguing with a woman believed to be Pulido. She then pulled out a gun and shot him multiple times, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Lt. Joe Mendoza said.

Deputies said the pair were in a relationship and lived together.



"I'm hurt, I'm devastated," Sylvia Garcia, a friend of the victim. "He was a good guy."

Homicide detectives say surveillance video from the Free Dry Coin Laundry shows a woman arguing with the victim in the rear parking lot around 2:30 a.m. before she shot him at point-blank range.

"The female produced a handgun she fired multiple times at the suspect," said Lt. Joe Mendoza, of the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Homicide Bureau. "The suspect collapsed."

Detectives said she jumped into a light-colored SUV, going south on Long Beach Boulevard near Virginia Street. A detailed description of the shooter was not immediately available.

Witnesses were shocked. "I was taking my clothes out of the dryer and I heard the shots," said James Moore. "I heard about three shots I thought it was like a cap gun."

"I can't believe he just got got like this," Angelica Sanchez said.