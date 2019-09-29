While helping a stranded driver on the 91 Freeway, a husband was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver on the 91 Freeway. Rick Montanez reported for NBC4 News at 9 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019. (Published 53 minutes ago)

A 34-year-old man trying to help someone out of gas on the 91 Freeway in Cerritos was killed by a hit-and-run driver early Sunday morning, family said.

Miguel Gutierrez of Norwalk was on his way home from Disneyland when he stopped on the shoulder of the eastbound 91 Freeway near Studebaker Road just after midnight, his wife Lorraine Barajas says.

Barajas says a white box truck struck her car, then struck her husband and dragged him on the freeway, without ever trying to stop.

Barajas says she took Gutierrez to Disneyland to celebrate that he finished his automotive courses at Cerritos College recently. The couple had been married for three years but have known each other since high school, she says.

There were other relatives in the car who witnesses the horrific collision.

California Highway Patrol investigators say the suspected hit-and-run vehicle is a white box or work-type truck with wooden rails along the bed of the truck.

Anyone who with information on that truck or the driver is urged to call the CHP in Santa Fe Springs.