Suspect Killed in Officer Involved Shooting at Ralph's in Torrance

Police officers in Torrance used a drone to approach a suspect's vehicle in an officer involved shooting on Dec. 9, 2018. (Published 3 hours ago)

A suspect was pronounced dead at the scene of an officer involved shooting in Torrance in the parking lot of a Ralph's on Sunday, according to the Torrance Police Department.

The shooting occurred on the 1700 block of Carson Street, and no officers were injured in the shooting, according to Torrance Police's Twitter account.

Police said that an individual approached officers and told them that an unknown suspect had stolen his vehicle two days prior and that the vehicle had been spotted moments earlier.

Officers located the vehicle in a Ralph's parking lot and approached the suspected stolen vehicle, which contained a man armed with a rifle, according to the Torrance Police Department. This is when an officer involved shooting occurred, according to police.

Newschopper4 Bravo arrived over the scene as the Torrance Police Department employed a drone and armored vehicle to investigate a vehicle in the parking lot believed to be housing the suspect, after the officer involved shooting had already occurred.

After a short time, police officers approached the vehicle and pulled a suspect out of the vehicle. The man did not appear to be conscious, and officers proceeded to perform chest compressions for a short time.

Soon after, a white sheet was placed over the man, indicating that he had died. Police later confirmed that the suspect had succumbed to his injuries.

The suspect was not immediately identified.