Jesus Guzman, 34, is sought in connection with the discovery of human remains on a high desert property north of Los Angeles and a double murder from Feb. 20, 2018.

What to Know A man sought in connection with the discovery of human remains is wanted in a double murder.

Jesus "Chuy" Guzman is wanted in the slayings Feb. 20 of Gerardo "Jerry" De Luna and Mariano Campos.

He's also being sought in a grim discovery of skeletal remains found Oct. 11 in the 30000 block of 106th Street East in Littlerock.

A 34-year-old man sought in connection with the discovery of human remains unearthed on a property in the High Desert is wanted for questioning in a double murder investigation, officials said Wednesday.

Jesus "Chuy" Guzman is wanted in the slayings Feb. 20 of Gerardo "Jerry" De Luna and Mariano Campos, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

He's also being sought in a grim discovery of skeletal remains found Oct. 11 in the 30000 block of 106th Street East in Littlerock.

The causes of death were unknown but were considered suspicious, officials said.

Man Sought in Human Remains Investigation

Sheriff's department investigators are searching for a man in connection with human remains found in the high desert north of Los Angeles. Kim Tobin reports for Today in LA on Monday Oct. 15, 2018. (Published Monday, Oct. 15, 2018)

The LA County Coroner's Office said it was working to verify the number of people dead and their identities.

The sheriff's department did not disclose how the remains came to light, nor say whether the grisly find was related to the disappearance of two men and a woman in the area in January.

A $20,000 reward was offered by the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in April for information in the case of the three people who were presumed dead after they disappeared.

Jose Lara, 65; Cuauhtemoc Lara, 39; and 49-year-old Julieta Arvizu left behind what seemed to be all their possessions, according to authorities. The elder Lara's vehicle was found abandoned on Feb. 5 in Littlerock, an unincorporated area of the Antelope Valley where all three lived.

Their cellphones were turned off and had not been used since the date they vanished.

Guzman, described as armed and dangerous, previously lived at the location. He was known to drive a black 2009 Toyota Corolla, California License Plate 6SCD663, officials said.

Remains of Three People Found in High Desert

Three bodies were found in a community in the High Desert. Patrick Healy reports for the NBC4 News on Friday, Oct. 12,2018. (Published Friday, Oct. 12, 2018)

Anyone with any information about the case was asked to call Detective Louie Augilera or Detective Marc Boisvert at (323) 890-5500.

Tipsters can also call Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (8477).

City News Service contributed to this report.