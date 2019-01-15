The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video of a man wanted for attacking a Victor Valley transit bus driver in Phelan on Dec. 21, 2018.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department released surveillance video Tuesday of a Dec. 2018 attack on an Inland Empire bus driver. They're hoping the video leads to the attacker's arrest.

On Dec. 21, 2018, the suspect boarded the Victor Valley Transit Bus at Phelan Road and Buttemere Road in Phelan. The bus driver confronted him after he failed to put the necessary amount in the machine.

The passenger became "loud, vulgar and threatening," according to the sheriff's department. The bus driver refused to drive away and called his supervisor for back up.

Surveillance video shows the suspect confront the driver and push him out of the bus door and onto the ground. The man steps out of the bus and punches the driver between six to eight times while the driver is still on the ground.

The driver's face and head were seriously injured.

The suspect was wearing a gray and red Chicago Bulls beanie, black and gray hooded sweatshirt, black sweatpants and black tennis shoes with white soles at the time of the attack.

He may be homeless and is possibly left handed, authorities added.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Jeffrey Collins with the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department 760-995-8781.