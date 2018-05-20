Tragedy Averted, Man With AR-15 Disarmed at Bar

A bar employee and an off-duty San Berardino County Sheriff's deputy wrestled an AR-15 style semi-automatic rifle and a loaded 30-round magazine from a drunk man at a downtown Redlands bar early Sunday morning to help avoid would would likely have turned into a tragedy.

Eventually, police arrived and arrested 36-year-old Gilbert Manuel Arellano III for attempted assault with a deadly weapon.

A press release from the Redlands Police Department stated that Arellano had reportedly already been drinking at a birthday party on Saturday night before going to The District, where he continued to drink alcoholic beverages into early Sunday morning.

At The District, Arellano got into an altercation with other unidentified patrons before leaving the bar and going home to grab the high powered, controversial weapon according to police.

Arellano allegedly confronted three people in a parking lot and pointed the gun at one of them in a threatening manner before walking into The District holding the rifle in plain sight.

At this point, an employee at the bar stopped the suspect and heroically attempted to take the rifle away from the intoxicated man. At this time, an off-duty San Barnardino County Sheriff's deputy learned there was an armed man in the building and came to assist the situation.

The deputy disarmed Arellano before restraining him and awaiting for support from the Redlands Police Department. In addition, police determined the suspect had other weapons registered, so police served a search warrant at Arellano's home to confiscate those items.

What could have quickly turned into yet another mass shooting at a public place considering the weapon and the mix of alcohol instead turned into a tale of heroism and crisis averted.