At the end of a pursuit, a baby didn't seem like he wanted the pursuit to end. (Published Tuesday, May 22, 2018)

More videos (1 of 9)

Link to this video

Baby Doesn't Want to Leave Pursuit

UP NEXT

A man suspected of reckless DUI Tuesday led police on a pursuit with an infant in his vehicle.

After failing to comply with officials, the man held a standoff in Orange County.

At 11:20 p.m., the man surrendered the child to police.

The relationship between the man and the baby is unclear.