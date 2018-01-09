Mud Flow Imminent in Creek Fire Burn Area After Evacuations

Mud flow probability was estimated at 60-80 percent near the Creek Fire burn scar as mandatory evacuations were ordered ahead of a major storm. Jonathan Gonzalez reports for Today in LA Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018.

After mandatory evacuations were ordered for hundreds of residents in Sylmar in the area of the Creek Fire, mud flow Tuesday morning seemed imminent as heavy downpour rained down on the region.



The worst of the winter storm hit Tuesday starting at 5 a.m., bringing downed power lines, debris flow near burn scars and closing freeways across SoCal.

The Creek Fire scorched more than 15,000 acres in December before it was contained, leaving shifting soil vulnerable during the biggest storm of the season.

Wildfire Burn Areas Face Mandatory Evacuations During Storm

Flash flood warnings for the first significant storm of the season includes Sylmar, where residents were given a mandatory evacuation notice. Beverly White reports for the NBC4 News at 11 on Monday, Jan. 8, 2018. (Published Tuesday, Jan. 9, 2018)

While residents have been putting up barriers in the area in anticipation of the January storm, fire crews still urged residents to get out.

The probability of mudslides in the Kagel Canyon area prior to the storm was gauged at 60-80 percent.

Here are the current evacuation orders:

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department has imposed mandatory evacuations in the Kagel Canyon, Lopez Canyon and Little Tujunga Canyon areas Monday ahead of the storm.

An evacuation center has been set up at the Sun Valley Recreation Center at 8133 Vineland Avenue. Large animals can be taken to Pierce College at 6201 Winnetka Avenue in Woodland Hills.