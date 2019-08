Fifty years ago, the Tate and LaBianca murders shocked Los Angeles, terrified a nation and beamed the face of evil, Charles Manson's, into televisions around the world.

On Aug. 9, 1969, the cult leader and his band of followers committed gruesome slayings at the Benedict Canyon home of director Roman Polanski and actress-model Sharon Tate. A night later, the violence continued.

This is the path that led to some of the most shocking moments in American history.