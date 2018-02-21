Meet the Designer Behind Some of the Olympics' Best Outfits

Lisa McKinnon's love of fashion and skating is a winning combination, one that has taken her all the way to the Olympics.

While McKinnon isn't competing at the 2018 Winter Olympics, the figure skater-turned-costume designer is taking the field by storm, her pieces featuring prominently at the Games.

McKinnon began figure skating at a young age, and her 16 years of touring in ice shows means she understands the importance of both flair and function.

The Inspiration Behind Maia Shibutani's Short Program Outfit

Designer Lisa McKinnon discusses the inspiration behind the outfit worn by Maia Shibutani during the 2018 Winter Olympics ice dancing short program.

"I started making my own dresses and my own little practice wear when i was about 10," McKinnon said, surrounded in a sea of cloth, thread and rhinestones at her Beverly Hills studio.

That knack for design is what has led her to make outfits for Olympians like Maia Shibutani, one half of the crowd favorite "Shib Sibs."

"It's very important that they look very good from the back, from the side," she said, holding up the Latin-inspired, dazzling pink showstopper worn by Shibutani for the free dance that helped clinch an ice dancing bronze medal for team USA.

Shibutani's is just one of 16 McKinnon outfits hitting the ice in Pyeonchang.

The Inspiration Behind Vincent Zhou's Short Program Outfit

Designer Lisa McKinnon discusses the inspiration behind the outfit worn by Vincent Zhou during the 2018 Winter Olympics men's figure skating short program.

Her artistry, for example, also proved a perfect match for the breathtaking performance of American pairs figure skating duo Alexa and Chris Knierim. McKinnon also designed

While her designs are center ice in Pyeongchang, McKinnon is watching her Olympic debut from her studio, and she couldn't be more proud.

"I feel very fortunate to be able to work with these amazing athletes," she said. "It's really cool, it's really cool."