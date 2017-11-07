Lyle and Erik Menendez were convicted of killing their parents. The two were sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Nearly 90, Betty Oldfield, a grandmother and dedicated community volunteer is "best friends" with Erik Menendez - one of California's most notorious inmates.

Over the past 23 years Betty has received hundreds of letters from Erik.

Their friendship began when Betty was an alternate juror on Erik's first murder trial which ended with a hung jury.

"Erik and I have adopted one another. He has a new mother and I have a new son," said Oldfield.

Many consider the duo an odd pair, but Oldfield has voiced that she doesn't care about anyone else's opinion, saying that she knows their friendship is real.

The two first spoke shortly after the mistrial. In an unusual move, defense attorney, Leslie Abramson, invited sympathetic jurors to a dinner. She arranged for Erik to call from the jail, giving him the opportunity to thank those who believed in him and his brother. Betty says their friendship developed easily, and Erik continued to call her.

During the five months of testimony, Oldfield listened to details of the shooting and graphic allegations of sexual abuse by his father.

"You could see when they testified the expressions, the tears," said Oldfield. "They were damaged young men."

The trial resulted in Oldfield believing the Menendez brothers were driven to murder their parents.

As of November 2017, she said she gets calls from the convicted killer two to three times a week, discussing everything except events in his life leading up to the murders.

Oldfield says Menendez has spent his time behind bars putting his energy into positive things.

"He is so busy. He is taking college courses," she said. "He has championed causes for elderly and ADA inmates."

While she is reluctant to share the personal contents of the correspondence, she pointed to the way Erik signed off letters as evidence of his softer side and their genuine bond. Menendez writes that Oldfield is his angel on Earth.



Standing in her kitchen looking over Erik's letters, she admitted, their friendship is "very fulfilling."