Family Members Search for USC Student Who Disappeared Sunday

Family members handed our flyers Friday morning with information about a 22-year-old USC student who disappeared earlier this week.

Bo Jones' parents were part of the group at Los Angeles' MacArthur Park trying to help unravel the mystery surrounding the missing man. He was last seen Sunday, capturing on security camera video at his Westlake apartment west of downtown Los Angeles .

His roommate contacted family members and police to report his disappearance.

The security camera video indicates Jones left the apartment around 4:30 p.m. Sunday. His keys, wallet and car were left behind, but took his cell phone.

Missing USC Student Sought

Family members are searching for a 22-year-old USC student who disappeared Sunday. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Friday July 13, 2018. (Published 2 hours ago)

Jones' father used an app to track the phone, which turned up at a cell phone store. A woman who claimed to have found the phone Tuesday at MacArthur Park, located northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

James Jones said he spoke with the woman at the store.

"She just said she found it at MacArthur park, near the kids playground area," Jones said.

His family said Bo Jones was working on his doctorate and excited about his research. He also was planning a trip to new York. They said he spoke with his mother on Saturday and brother on Sunday.

He was last seen wearing a USC t-shirt and gray basketball shorts.