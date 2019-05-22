More Baby Sharks Are Calling SoCal Home - NBC Southern California
FIRST ALERT WEATHER: 
Interactive Radar
logo_la_2x

More Baby Sharks Are Calling SoCal Home

Researchers at Cal State Long Beach are learning how to better predict shark migration.

By Aliya Jasmine

Published 35 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    5 Reasons to Consider a Career-Focused MBA Program
    Cal State Long Beach
    Great white shark footage captured by Cal State Long Beach.

    Scientists at the Shark Lab, part of Cal State Long Beach's Biology Department, are using cutting-edge technology to better predict great white shark migration.

    The research will help beachgoers and surfers be aware of when the apex predators will be close to our coastline.

    "In the future we will see more of them in places like Monterey and Santa Cruz," says Shark Lab director Chris Lowe.

    Data collected over the last decade shows that climate change is having a profound impact on the lives of baby sharks, pushing their nurseries further north. 

    For more videos like this be sure to follow @nbcla on social media. 

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices