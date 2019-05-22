More Baby Sharks Are Calling SoCal Home

Scientists at the Shark Lab, part of Cal State Long Beach's Biology Department, are using cutting-edge technology to better predict great white shark migration.

The research will help beachgoers and surfers be aware of when the apex predators will be close to our coastline.

"In the future we will see more of them in places like Monterey and Santa Cruz," says Shark Lab director Chris Lowe.

Data collected over the last decade shows that climate change is having a profound impact on the lives of baby sharks, pushing their nurseries further north.

