Mother Killed Thanksgiving Morning in Reseda, Boyfriend Arrested

A woman was killed in Reseda Thanksgiving morning and her boyfriend, the father of her 8-year-old child, was arrested and booked on suspicion of murder, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police said Ricardo Sauz and the victim, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, had a history of domestic violence.

The incident was reported in the 7500 block of Enfield Avenue around 10:50 a.m.

The woman is believed to have been killed by blunt force injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call LAPD Detective John Doerbecker at 818-374-9550.