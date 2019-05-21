Motorcycle Accident Near LAX Caught on Camera

A horrifying motorcycle crash was caught on camera. Video broadcast Monday May 21, 2019 on the NBC4 News at 11 p.m.

A husband and wife were injured in a motorcycle accident after a vehicle who attempted to switch lanes caused their motorcycle to go down.

Although the vehicle did not come in direct contact with the motorcycle, it caused them to fall over.

Ruben Borne and his wife Kathleen Jurski were visiting from Florida and were on the 105 freeway on their way to LAX to return the motorcycle.

Jerski caught the accident on her GoPro camera.

The driver of the vehicle attempted to switch into the right lane, causing the accident and then ran over Borne’s leg, who is suffering from a fractured ankle.

Jerski is also suffering from road rash injuries.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the incident.

“What kind of a person leaves two people laying on the side of the freeway after causing an accident,” said Borne.

The couple were wearing protective gear, which Borne says likely saved their lives.