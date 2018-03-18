Motorcyclist Ejected, Fatally Struck by Suspected DUI Driver

A motorcyclist was killed Sunday by a driver who police believe was driving under the influence.

The fatal collision on the 5 Freeway happened around 2:05 a.m. when a woman struck the motorcyclist after he had fallen onto the roadway due to another accident, the California Highway Patrol said.

The victim, Emery Becker, was riding his 2014 Triumph motorcycle southbound on the 5 Freeway in Elysian Valley when he was struck by a hit-and-run driver and ejected from his motorcycle, the CHP said.

After hitting the pavement, Becker stood up and that's when Alexandra Silva, who was driving behind Becker, struck him with her 2016 Toyota, the CHP said. Other drivers pulled over to help, but Becker was pronounced dead at the scene.

Silva was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and vehicular manslaughter. The collision is still under investigation, and any witnesses are asked to call CHP Officer M. Jones at 213-744-2331.