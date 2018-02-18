Mountain Lion Attacks, Kills Mini Horse at Newbury Park Home - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Mountain Lion Attacks, Kills Mini Horse at Newbury Park Home

Sheriff's deputies believe the animal will return

By Drew Schwendiman

Published at 7:24 PM PST on Feb 18, 2018 | Updated at 7:27 PM PST on Feb 18, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		99826
    2
    Germany    		95418
    3
    Canada    		55616
    Complete Olympics Coverage >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    9 Team USA Athletes to Watch in PyeongChang
    Joel Council / Safety for Citizens
    A mountain lion reportedly attacked a family's miniature horse at their Newbury Park home on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018.

    A mountain lion attacked and killed a miniature horse at a Newbury Park home on Sunday.

    Ventura County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call at Hemlock Lane and McKnight Road early Sunday morning after a resident reported a mountain lion killed their mini horse in their backyard corral. 

    Cellphone video captured the tense moments when deputies fired off a bean bag shotgun to scare away the animal. 

    Officials say the mountain lion has returned a few times, and it is expected to return again to get its kill, even though the mini horse's body was removed from the property. 

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices