A mountain lion reportedly attacked a family's miniature horse at their Newbury Park home on Sunday, Feb. 18, 2018.

Ventura County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call at Hemlock Lane and McKnight Road early Sunday morning after a resident reported a mountain lion killed their mini horse in their backyard corral.

Cellphone video captured the tense moments when deputies fired off a bean bag shotgun to scare away the animal.

Officials say the mountain lion has returned a few times, and it is expected to return again to get its kill, even though the mini horse's body was removed from the property.

